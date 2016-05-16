BRIEF-Magellan Health Inc enters into share purchase agreement with Armed Forces Services Corp

May 16 Magellan Health Inc :
* Entered into a share purchase agreement with armed forces
services corporation
* Deal for cash purchase price at closing equal to $117.5
million, subject to adjustment - SEC filing
* Deal includes potential contingent payments up to a
maximum aggregate amount of $10.0 million payable after closing
of transaction
* Certain "key" members of AFSC's management will reinvest a
portion of their proceeds in Magellan restricted common stock
* Agreement provides for co, unit's purchase from Armed
Forces Services Corp of all of outstanding equity interests in
AFSC
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1OvsqJl
