BRIEF-Gannett Co increases all-cash offer for Tribune Publishing to $15 per share

May 16 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett increases all-cash offer for Tribune Publishing to
$15.00 per share
* Total value of revised offer is approximately $864 million
* Decision to submit revised offer reflects analysis of
certain info revealed in Tribune's financial statements filed on
May 5, 2016
* Increased deal value includes assumption of certain
tribune liabilities, which include approximately $385 million of
debt outstanding as of March 27
* Says is also soliciting "withhold" votes in connection
with election of all eight nominees to tribune board
