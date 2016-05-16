BRIEF-Gannett Co increases all-cash offer for Tribune Publishing to $15 per share

May 16 Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett increases all-cash offer for Tribune Publishing to $15.00 per share

* Total value of revised offer is approximately $864 million

* Decision to submit revised offer reflects analysis of certain info revealed in Tribune's financial statements filed on May 5, 2016

* Increased deal value includes assumption of certain tribune liabilities, which include approximately $385 million of debt outstanding as of March 27

* Says is also soliciting "withhold" votes in connection with election of all eight nominees to tribune board