BRIEF-Gannett Co increases all-cash offer for Tribune Publishing to $15 per share

May 16 Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett increases all-cash offer for Tribune Publishing to $15.00 per share

* Total value of revised offer is approximately $864 million

* Decision to submit revised offer reflects analysis of certain info revealed in Tribune's financial statements filed on May 5, 2016

* Increased deal value includes assumption of certain tribune liabilities, which include approximately $385 million of debt outstanding as of March 27

* Says is also soliciting "withhold" votes in connection with election of all eight nominees to tribune board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

