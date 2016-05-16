BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in Apple, dissolves stake in AT&T

May 16 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Takes share stake in Apple Inc of 9.8 million shares - SEC
filing
* Cuts share stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 99.4 percent to
315,400 shares
* Cuts share stake in MasterCard Inc by 5.6 percent to 4.9
million Class A shares
* Ups share stake in Visa Inc by 3.6 percent to 10.2 million
Class A shares
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1srfvUE)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1srfyzB)
