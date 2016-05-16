BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expanded discounts for Nitropress and Isuprel

May 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expanded discounts for
Nitropress and Isuprel
* Under enhanced program, all hospitals are eligible for a
rebate of at least 10%
* All hospitals are eligible for a rebate of at least 10%,
with rebates totaling 20%, 30% or 40% based on volume bought
during a calendar quarter for hospitals that purchase large
volumes of relevant drug
* Hospitals will receive these discounts primarily through
their group purchasing organization
* Hospitals that don't buy drugs through a gpo can access
program by contacting Valeant customer service
* Rebate program is effective immediately, with hospitals
receiving rebates after end of quarter in which purchases were
made
* Atient access and pricing committee also confirmed that
there would be no further price increases for these products or
reductions to discount levels in rebate program
