May 16 Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces positive pivotal trial results for oculeve intranasal tear neurostimulator

* Two pivotal trials of oculeve intranasal tear neurostimulator met primary, secondary endpoints

* Fda submission on-track for second half of 2016

* All device-related adverse events were mild in nature; there were no device-related serious adverse events