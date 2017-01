May 16 Versar Inc

* Qtrly revenue $36.5 million, down 8 percent

* Quarterly loss per share $1.34

* As of April 1, 2016, co recorded funded backlog of about $158 million, as compared to $179 million of funded backlog at end of fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)