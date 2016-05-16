BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences announces positive results

May 16 Kindred Biosciences Inc
* Kindred biosciences announces positive results from
pivotal study of kind-010 for the management of weight loss in
cats
* Plans to file effectiveness technical section with data
from kb105 pivotal field study with food and drug administration
in q3
* Says based on a preliminary review of safety data, drug
appears to be well tolerated
* Kindred biosciences inc says co plans to file
effectiveness technical section with data from kb105 pivotal
field study with fda in q3 of 2016
