BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reduces capacity plan for second half of 2016

May 16 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Reducing capacity plan for the second half of 2016
* Capacity growth slows to below 2 pct for 2H16 driven by
actions across all regions
* Delta Air Lines Inc says removing about 1 point of planned
capacity growth for Q4 2016 to address rising fuel prices
* Domestic growth will be reduced from more than 4 pct
during first three quarters to 2.5 pct for 4Q
* Delta Air Lines Inc says international capacity will be
flat to down for second half 2016 for second year in row
