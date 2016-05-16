BRIEF-Terex hopeful of CFIUS approval on Konecranes, Zoomlion deals - Conf Call

May 16 Terex Corp
* Says continuing discussions with Zoomlion regarding a
potential acquisition of Terex with or without MHPS
* Says does not want to speculate on timing of a deal with
Zoomlion
* Says believes will get CFIUS approval on both deals with
Konecranes and Zoomlion
* Says is focused on achieving a "fully financed agreement"
with Zoomlion
* Says had planned $35 mln of after tax post income benefit
from financing and structuring, as part of original Konecranes
deal
* Says U.S. Treasury notice eliminated all of that benefit
and created negative tax synergies
* Says needs to move the deal along with Zoomlion, hence has
provided the two week time period for Zoomlion to make a binding
proposal
