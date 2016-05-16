BRIEF-Parker Drilling says one Arctic-class drilling rig in Alaska placed on standby in Q1

May 16 Parker Drilling Co
* In form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2016, stated one of our two
Arctic-class drilling rigs in Alaska was placed on standby in Q1
* On May 10, 2016, reached agreement with customer to keep
rig contracted through end of original contract term, which is
Dec 2017
* Rig currently remains on standby and is positioned for
future drilling activity should customer elect to restart
operations
* Says financial results are not materially impacted by this
change - SEC filing
Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TgDA6O
)]
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)