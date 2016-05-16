版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 16日 星期一 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Endologix completes patient enrollment in Ovation LIFE study

May 16 Endologix Inc :

* Completes patient enrollment in ovation life study; results from life study are anticipated to be presented at medical meeting in fall 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐