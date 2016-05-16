BRIEF-Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Amazon, Citigroup

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Omega Advisors
* Omega Advisors Dissolves Class A Shares Stake In Terraform Global
* Omega advisors dissolves share stake in amazon.com inc
* Sec filing
* Omega advisors dissolves share stake in jp morgan chase & co
* Omega advisors takes 1.3 million share stake in paypal holdings inc
* Omega advisors inc dissolves shares stake in pfizer inc
* Sec filing
* Omega advisors inc takes share stake of 314,000 shares in electronic arts inc
* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in united continental holdings in by 23.3 percent to 1.97 million shares
* Sec filing
* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in ashland inc by 21.4 percent to 1.2 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1WBwnDV
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TEODpT (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.