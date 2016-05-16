BRIEF-Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Aetna, cuts in Facebook

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Omega Advisors takes 225,000 shares stake in TransCanada

* Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Aetna

* Omega Advisors takes share stake of 499,500 shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc

* Omega Advisors ups share stake in Synchrony Financial by 125.8 percent to 2.1 million shares

* Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 53.4 percent to 459,300 class a shares

* Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in KKR & Co lp

* Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Dish Network Corp by 38.7 percent to 1.1 million class a shares

* Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Motorola Solutions Inc by 27.8 percent to 1.4 million shares

* Omega advisors inc takes share stake of 516,989 shares in Gilead Sciences Inc

* Omega Advisors takes share stake of 576,700 shares in Ball Corp

* Omega Advisors takes share stake of 57,378 shares in Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc class A shares by 35 percent to 276,599

* Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Allergan plc by 28.2 percent to 561,265

* Omega Advisors ups share stake in Targa Resources Corp by 116.8 percent to 2.7 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1WBwnDV) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1TEODpT) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )