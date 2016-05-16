版本:
BRIEF-Penn West Petroleum hired Rothchild, Pricewaterhousecoopers as advisers for negotiations - Conf Call

May 16 Penn West Petroleum Ltd

* Hired Rothchild and Pricewaterhousecoopers as advisers for negotiation process with lenders - Conf Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

