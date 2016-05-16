BRIEF-Eldorado Gold to sell White Mountain, Tanjianshan Mines, Eastern Dragon Development Project for $600 mln

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Eldorado Gold Corp :
* Eldorado announces agreement to sell White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project
* Deal for $600 million
* Agreement provides for an RMB equivalent US$30 million deposit to be paid by purchaser and forfeited under certain circumstances
* Intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition of its chinese assets to continue to grow its business based on long lived, low cost assets
* Transaction is expected to close in third to Q4 2016
* Following close, intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition of chinese assets to continue to grow business
* Agreement provides for a reverse break-fee of $30 million payable by Eldorado to purchaser under certain circumstances
* BMO Capital Markets and Cutfield Freeman & Co are acting as financial advisors
* To sell interest in White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project to affiliate of Yintai Resources Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.