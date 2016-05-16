版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 16日 星期一 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Parties in ongoing Verizon labor dispute agree to return to 'bargaining table' on Tuesday

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Parties in ongoing Verizon labor dispute agree to return to 'bargaining table' on Tuesday - U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐