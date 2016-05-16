版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 16日 星期一 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-Omega Advisors has liquidated stake in Apple - source

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Omega Advisors has liquidated stake in Apple - source (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

