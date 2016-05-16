BRIEF-Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp Assessing Impact of Fort McMurray Forest Fires

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Claim losses to CMHC are not expected to be significant as lenders work directly with borrowers to address any required repairs
* Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation says monitoring Fort McMurray situation closely
* Will continue to monitor situation and will consider additional default management tools to further assist lenders
* Specific information as to what properties have been damaged is still very limited
* CMHC's potential loss is limited to claims resulting from indirect economic consequences of event
* Not received reports of damaged, destroyed subsidized social housing units in and around fort McMurray area Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.