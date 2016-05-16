BRIEF-State Street nearing deal to end probes into alleged overcharges - WSJ

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 (Reuters) -
* State Street Corp nearing deal to pay more than $500 million to end probes into alleged overcharges - WSJ, citing sources
* State Street's settlement is expected to resolve claims from the U.S. Justice and Labor Departments and the Sec, as well as lawsuits from clients - WSJ Source text : (on.wsj.com/27s9IxI) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.