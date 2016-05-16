版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 01:10 BJT

BRIEF-Quaker Oats Co recalls small quantity of Quinoa granola bars

May 16 Quaker Oats Company:

* Voluntary recall of small quantity of Quaker Quinoa Granola bars

* Recall after ingredient supplier found to have distributed sunflower kernels that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes

* There have been no reported illnesses to date; at this time there are no other Quaker products involved in recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

