UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Tesla Motors
* Tesla Motors Inc responds to Mercury news article
* Tesla motors Inc says with respect to person at center of article in the Mercury news, tesla's "standards were not met"
* Tesla motors inc says "will be working with Eisenmann and Vuzem" to investigate the matter "thoroughly"
* Tesla motors says taking action to address situation of worker at center of mercury news article
* Tesla Motors Says Taking Action To To Put In Place Additional Oversight To Ensure That Workplace Rules Are Followed Even By Sub-Subcontractors
* Tesla says it is taking actions to address situation of worker at center of mercury news article which said worker was injured while on the job
* Tesla says "as far as the law goes, Tesla did everything correctly" in response to mercury news article about Tesla worker being injured on the job
* Tesla says regulator Cal/OSHA came to its factory, investigated the worker injury incident and found that Tesla was not responsible
* Contractor brought in by Eisenmann, the firm that co hired to construct new paint shop Source (bit.ly/1Ti8lf9) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.