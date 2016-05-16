版本:
BRIEF-Duke energy receives approval from NCUC to construct Solar facilities

May 16 Duke Energy Corp

* Received regulatory approval from North Carolina Utilities Commission to construct solar facilities in Davie and Union counties

* Projects scheduled to be online by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

