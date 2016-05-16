版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Pfizer's A1/P-1 ratings

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody's Affirms Pfizer's A1/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Now Negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐