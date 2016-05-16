版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-KHLU Limited reports 9.93 pct active stake in ITT Educational Services

May 16 Itt Educational Services Inc

* KHLU Limited reports 9.93 pct active stake in ITT Educational Services as of May 6, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/27smWur Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

