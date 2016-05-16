版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Announces Promotions of Two Senior Leaders

May 16 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Ben Minicucci named President and COO of Alaska Airlines, David Campbell, President and CEO of Horizon Air Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

