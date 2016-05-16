版本:
BRIEF-FireEye President Mandia buys 27,600 FireEye shares at average of $12.70/shr

May 16 Fireeye Inc

* FIREEYE INC PRESIDENT KEVIN MANDIA BUYS 27,600 SHARES OF FIREEYE AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $12.70/SHARE IN OPEN MARKET TRANSACTION ON MAY 16 - SEC FILING

Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Tk12lG

