版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Ohio's $77.6 mln GO refunding bonds Aa1

May 16 Moody's:

* Moody's assigns Aa1 to OH $77.6M GO refunding bonds; outlook stable

* Aa1 GO rating supported by strong, proactive financial management, including timely response to budget shortfalls Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐