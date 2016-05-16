版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Famous Dave's says qtrly comparable sales for company-owned restaurants decreased 7.7 pct

May 16 Famous Dave's Of America Inc Qtrly Restaurant

* Qtrly comparable sales for company-owned restaurants open 24 months or more decreased 7.7%

* Level operating margin at company-owned restaurants decreased 590 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐