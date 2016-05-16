版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics says expected completion date for Phase 2 study is first half of 2017

May 16 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc

* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says expected completion date for the study is first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

