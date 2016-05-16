版本:
BRIEF-Store Capital Corp commences proposed public offering

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Store capital corp says it has commenced a proposed public offering of 9.5 million shares of its common stock

* Store capital corp says intends to use net proceeds of proposed offering to repay amounts outstanding under its unsecured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

