版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 02:24 BJT

BRIEF-Ambac comments on Canyon's decision to withdraw its proxy contest

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Ambac Financial Group Inc comments on canyon's decision to withdraw its proxy contest

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says "welcomes canyon's decision to withdraw its proxy materials" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

