公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card rates for April

May 16 Citigroup

* Citigroup Says Credit Card Charge-Offs 2.36 percent in april versus 2.65 percent in march - sec filing

* Citigroup says says credit card delinquency rate 1.47 percent at april end versus 1.55 percent at march end Source text : 1.usa.gov/23V9URJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

