BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Alibaba, Microsoft

May 16 Tiger Global Management

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Microsoft Corp

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Time Warner Cable Inc

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Etsy Inc by 29.0 percent to 11.1 million shares

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Restaurant Brands by 61.6 percent to 2.5 million shares

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp

* Tiger global management cuts share stake in Priceline by 27.4 percent to 550,898 shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015

* Tiger global management dissolved share stake in Alibaba Group Holding is of Sponsored ADS Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/24VfGFl) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1KUIfge) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )