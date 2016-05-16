BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Alibaba, Microsoft

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
May 16 Tiger Global Management
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Microsoft Corp
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Time Warner Cable Inc
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Etsy Inc by 29.0 percent to 11.1 million shares
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Restaurant Brands by 61.6 percent to 2.5 million shares
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp
* Tiger global management cuts share stake in Priceline by 27.4 percent to 550,898 shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015
* Tiger global management dissolved share stake in Alibaba Group Holding is of Sponsored ADS Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/24VfGFl) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1KUIfge) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.