REFILE-BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Apple, Mastercard

(Removes extraneous words in headline)

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Apple Inc by 46.6 percent to 5.66 million shares - Sec filing

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Mastercard Inc by 18.9 percent to 1.9 million shares

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Vasco Data Security International

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Transdigm Group

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Arista Networks Inc

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2015 ** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/24VfGFl ** Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1KUIfge