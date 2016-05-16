版本:
BRIEF-The Kroger Co says its Central Division ratifies agreement with UFCW local 700

May 16 The Kroger Co

* The kroger co says its central division ratifies agreement with ufcw local 700

* Contract covers over 5,800 associates working in 61 stores in indianapolis area and other communities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

