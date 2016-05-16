版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands launches public offering

May 16 Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Announced launch of a public offering for 10 million shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

