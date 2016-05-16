版本:
2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Avaya Holdings Q2 revenue falls to $904 million

May 16 Avaya Holdings Corp

* Total revenue for q2 was $904 million, down $54 million

* Engaged advisors to assist in comprehensively assessing alternatives

* Goldman sachs and centerview partners are serving as financial advisors.

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda of $205 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

