BRIEF-Terraform Power announces receipt of Nasdaq letter

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform power announces receipt of nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated terraform power had until may 16, 2016 to submit a plan to nasdaq as to how it plans to regain compliance
* Terraform power inc says notification letter stated that terraform power is not in compliance with nasdaq listing rule
* Terraform power submitted its compliance plan to nasdaq on may 16, 2016
* If staff does not accept terraform power's plan, terraform power will have opportunity to appeal decision to a nasdaq hearings panel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.