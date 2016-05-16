版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-SIFCO Industries Q2 loss per share $0.05 from cont ops

May 16 Sifco Industries Inc

* Net sales from continuing operations in q2 2016 increased 18.1% to $29.1 million, compared to $24.6 million in q2 2015

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

