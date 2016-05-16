BRIEF-Carl Icahn cuts in Paypal Holdings, Dissolves in Mentor Graphics

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Carl Icahn
* Carl icahn cuts shared share stake in paypal holdings inc by 18.2 percent to 37.8 million shares
* Carl icahn dissolves shared share stake in mentor graphics corp
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1OxDwCP Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TgSRoa (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.