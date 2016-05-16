BRIEF-Xilinx Inc increases repurchase authorization by $1 bln

May 16 Xilinx Inc

* Xilinx board of directors increases repurchase authorization by $1 billion

* Authorized repurchase of up to an aggregate $1 billion of company's debt and equity securities

* Timing of repurchases and exact number of shares of common stock to be purchased will depend upon prevailing market conditions