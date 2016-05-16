BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management ups sole share stake in Restaurant Brands International as of March 31

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
May 16 Pershing Square Capital Management
* Pershing square capital management lp raises sole share stake in restaurant brands international inc by 3 percent to 39.2 million shares
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.