BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics prices offering of 3.8 million common units

Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit - minister
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
May 16 Western Refining Logistics Lp :
* Western Refining Logistics prices offering of 3.8 million common units at a public offering price of $21.73 per common unit
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
SEATTLE, Jan 17 Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.