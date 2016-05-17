版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 08:59 BJT

BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics prices offering of 3.8 million common units

May 16 Western Refining Logistics Lp :

* Western Refining Logistics prices offering of 3.8 million common units at a public offering price of $21.73 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

