版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 15:24 BJT

BRIEF-KKR expands Pillarstone platform into Greece

May 17 KKR & Co:

* Further expansion of its pillarstone platform in europe through signing of a binding agreement with Alpha Bank and Eurobank in greece

* New platform in Greece will provide fresh long-term capital and operational expertise to large greek corporate borrowers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐