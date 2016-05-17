版本:
BRIEF-Quaker Canada says recalling Quaker Harvest Brand Quinoa Granola bars

May 17 Quaker Canada:

* Recalling quaker harvest brand quinoa granola bars from the marketplace due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination

* There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of quaker harvest brand quinoa granola bars (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

