版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 15:26 BJT

BRIEF-Catalyst Paper says three shareholders completed schedule 13D filings with SEC

May 17 Catalyst Paper:

* Shareholders, Mudrick Capital Management, Cyrus Capital Partners and OCM Luxembourg VOF Sarl completed schedule 13D filings with sec

* Three shareholders currently engaged in discussions with a third party concerning potential material strategic transaction involving co

* Neither board nor management have been contacted by or received a proposal from such third party regarding potential transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐