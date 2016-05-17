BRIEF-Geberit says reviews strategic options for two sites in France

May 17 Geberit Ag
* Says reviews strategic options for two sites in France
* Says management of Allia, a subsidiary of Geberit in
France, has initiated information and consultation process with
the company's central works council
* Says project consists of the review of strategic options
for the Allia sites of La Villeneuve-au-Chêne and Digoin
* Says Allia to open negotiations with trade unions for
appropriate redeployment solutions and measures regarding the
situation of the employees who would be concerned by project
Source text for Eikon: [here
]
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)