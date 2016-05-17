版本:
BRIEF-Galapagos listing of existing shares on Euronext Brussels & Amsterdam

May 17 Galapagos NV :

* 6,760,701 shares subscribed to by Gilead on 19 January have been admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

