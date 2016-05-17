版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Alpha Bank, Eurobank and KKR reach agreement to support Greek companies

May 17 Alpha Bank:

* Alpha bank, eurobank and kkr reach agreement to support greek companies

* Subject to board approval, european bank for reconstruction and development considering co-investing in partnership with kkr and banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

