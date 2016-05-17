BRIEF-Mimedx Group files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading representations

May 17 Mimedx Group Inc

* Says files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading representations

* Has filed a lawsuit under Lanham Act against Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. for permanent injunctive relief and damages

* Lawsuit asserts that in an Osiris' press release, Osiris knowingly and willfully made false and misleading representations about a retrospective database analysis review

* Suit was filed in United States district court for southern district of New York