BRIEF-Mimedx Group files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading representations

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Mimedx Group Inc
* Says files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading representations
* Has filed a lawsuit under Lanham Act against Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. for permanent injunctive relief and damages
* Lawsuit asserts that in an Osiris' press release, Osiris knowingly and willfully made false and misleading representations about a retrospective database analysis review
* Suit was filed in United States district court for southern district of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)